Ledyard National Bank Reduces Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Shares of VV traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,491. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.67. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.09 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

