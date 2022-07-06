Lethean Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Lethean coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a market cap of $123,863.86 and approximately $8.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,546.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,188.17 or 0.05782734 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00028369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00245161 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.63 or 0.00611451 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00074053 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.28 or 0.00517274 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006160 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

