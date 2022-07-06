Liberty Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:LMACA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 70,123 shares.The stock last traded at $9.82 and had previously closed at $9.84.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $876,000. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

