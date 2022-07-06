Limoneira (LMNR) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on July 8th

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Limoneira has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. Limoneira has a payout ratio of 125.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Limoneira to earn $0.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 166.7%.

Get Limoneira alerts:

LMNR opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $235.50 million, a P/E ratio of -34.97 and a beta of 0.88. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $18.98.

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Limoneira will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $57,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,345 shares in the company, valued at $778,763.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 6.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 6.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Limoneira by 8.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Limoneira by 151.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 739,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

LMNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Limoneira Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.