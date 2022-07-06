Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Short Interest Up 20.2% in June

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the May 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 598,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of LGHL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,611. Lion Group has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lion Group stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,954 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.51% of Lion Group worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, insurance brokerage, futures and securities brokerage, total return swap trading, and asset management services.

