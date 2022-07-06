Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $414,000 Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $332.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $346.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $313.66 and a twelve month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

