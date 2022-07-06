Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $482,000 Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,368,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,043,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after acquiring an additional 215,128 shares in the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,460,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 283.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 103,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 76,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of DPZ opened at $396.80 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.15 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $365.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DPZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $439.65.

Domino’s Pizza Profile (Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.