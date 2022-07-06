Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $640,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,855 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 76,389 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,484,633,000 after buying an additional 3,739,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,387,115,000 after buying an additional 1,749,513 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $780,129,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $341,236,000 after buying an additional 4,377,787 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,237,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $295,710,000 after purchasing an additional 938,454 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average is $16.54.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on F shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.32.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

