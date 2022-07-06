Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $686,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,871 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,704,000 after acquiring an additional 697,955 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,775,000 after acquiring an additional 635,349 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,326,000 after acquiring an additional 495,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $184.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $161.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.14 and a 200 day moving average of $198.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $220.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.65.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

