Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Purchases Shares of 15,875 ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TBT. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 10,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

NYSEARCA:TBT opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.00. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $29.56.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.