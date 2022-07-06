Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Purchases Shares of 19,921 ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJB. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield during the first quarter valued at about $6,756,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the first quarter valued at about $41,000.
Shares of ProShares Short High Yield stock opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.40. ProShares Short High Yield has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $19.98.
