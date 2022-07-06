Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEE opened at $79.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.41 billion, a PE ratio of 106.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.12.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

