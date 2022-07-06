Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,053 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Newmont were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $59.71 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.40.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.94%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,501,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,300. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.