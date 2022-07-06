Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 5,441 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,441 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $228.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.13.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

