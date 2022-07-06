Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 803 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific stock opened at $210.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $131.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.88.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.82.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

