Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 8,122 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,345 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,122 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,173,133,000 after purchasing an additional 246,857 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,898,794,000 after purchasing an additional 133,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $2,323,746,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST opened at $488.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $477.95 and a 200 day moving average of $518.22. The company has a market cap of $216.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $397.11 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,309. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

