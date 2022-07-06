Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 850 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,504 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total value of $492,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,730.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $123.93 on Wednesday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.31 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.24. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTS. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

