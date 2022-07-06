Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$125.00 at National Bankshares

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on L. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$112.80.

Shares of TSE:L traded down C$2.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$116.12. The company had a trading volume of 321,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,974. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of C$76.12 and a one year high of C$120.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$114.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$108.71. The firm has a market cap of C$38.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88.

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.31 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.36 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 7.0399997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.55, for a total transaction of C$562,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at C$662,270.09.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

