Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0249 per share on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.02.

LZRFY stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81. Localiza Rent a Car has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51.

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 273,233 cars, and 620 car rental agencies in Brazil and internationally.

