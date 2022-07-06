Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0249 per share on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.02.
LZRFY stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81. Localiza Rent a Car has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51.
About Localiza Rent a Car (Get Rating)
