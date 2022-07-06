Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Short Interest Update

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the May 31st total of 2,950,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Capital World Investors grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,071,954,000 after buying an additional 2,558,881 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,966,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,343 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 49.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 615,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,730,000 after purchasing an additional 456,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $415.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.99. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $110.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

