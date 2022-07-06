Loki Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Loki coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loki has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,500.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,186.16 or 0.05786116 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00028409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00246070 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.73 or 0.00613311 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00074110 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.68 or 0.00520411 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006179 BTC.

About Loki

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.