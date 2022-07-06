Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Short Interest Update

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Shares of NYSE:LPX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.28. 11,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,689. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.92. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.11.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.54. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 105.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.31%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $572,777.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,780.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,774,621 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $110,239,000 after purchasing an additional 64,723 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 291.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 96,895 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 72,146 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,274 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

