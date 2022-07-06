Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Security National Bank’s 7th Largest Position

Security National Bank grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 2.6% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

NYSE:LOW opened at $182.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.24 and a 200-day moving average of $213.62. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $116.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.