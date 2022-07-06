Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LOW opened at $179.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.62. The firm has a market cap of $114.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

