Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Boosted by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

Shares of LOW opened at $179.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.24 and its 200-day moving average is $213.62.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

