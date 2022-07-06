Lutz Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,854 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 1.6% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $12,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,000.

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average is $54.33. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.42 and a twelve month high of $64.34.

