Lutz Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $114.85 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

