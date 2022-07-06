Lutz Financial Services LLC Buys 8,954 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $102.53 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $116.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.86.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

