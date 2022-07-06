Lutz Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Lutz Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,410,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,259,000. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 413.6% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 140,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after buying an additional 112,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.1% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.39.

