Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 1,112 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lutz Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 2.6% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $20,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 69,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 117.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,868,000 after buying an additional 44,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 37,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 124,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,335,000 after buying an additional 30,589 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $137.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.77. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $132.18 and a 52 week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

