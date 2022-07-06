LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for LXP Industrial Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share.

LXP has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $13.00 target price on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

LXP opened at $10.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $16.10.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.69 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 106.18%. LXP Industrial Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Frary purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 143,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray purchased 4,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,255.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 69,609 shares in the company, valued at $800,503.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 37,965 shares of company stock worth $414,083. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

