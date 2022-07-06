LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries comprises 3.2% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,744,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,807,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,206,000 after buying an additional 787,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,473,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,116,000 after acquiring an additional 777,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,740,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,759,000 after purchasing an additional 649,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.12.

NYSE:LYB opened at $85.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $83.09 and a 52-week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $5.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

