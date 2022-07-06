Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 322 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 300 ($3.63) to GBX 322 ($3.90) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Man Group from GBX 277 ($3.35) to GBX 301 ($3.64) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Man Group from GBX 285 ($3.45) to GBX 305 ($3.69) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Man Group from GBX 240 ($2.91) to GBX 270 ($3.27) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Man Group from GBX 240 ($2.91) to GBX 255 ($3.09) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNGPF remained flat at $$2.86 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80. Man Group has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $3.23.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

