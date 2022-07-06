Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) Price Tops $4.47 on Major Exchanges

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $4.47 or 0.00022040 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Manchester City Fan Token has a market capitalization of $15.69 million and $2.72 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Trading

