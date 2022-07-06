Manchester & London Investment Trust (LON:MNL) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $367.28

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 367.28 ($4.45) and traded as low as GBX 339.50 ($4.11). Manchester & London Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 339.50 ($4.11), with a volume of 1,958 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £143.44 million and a P/E ratio of -72.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 366.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 445.41.

In related news, insider Daren John Morris purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.09) per share, for a total transaction of £12,600 ($15,257.93).

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

