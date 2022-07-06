Mango Markets Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $664,536.00 (MNGO)

Mango Markets (MNGO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Mango Markets coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mango Markets has a total market cap of $197.50 million and approximately $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mango Markets has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,107.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,116.35 or 0.10323597 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00136381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002254 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded 969.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00016272 BTC.

About Mango Markets

Mango Markets' total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins.

