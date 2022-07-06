Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a payout ratio of 87.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Shares of LOAN opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $64.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. 26.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

