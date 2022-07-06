Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th.
Manhattan Bridge Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a payout ratio of 87.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.
Shares of LOAN opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $64.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.57.
About Manhattan Bridge Capital (Get Rating)
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN)
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.