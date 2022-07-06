MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock Price Up 7.4%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) rose 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 122,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,301,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MannKind to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MannKind by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 171,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at $1,819,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter worth $470,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 43.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

