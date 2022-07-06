Marino Stram & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $168,871.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,780.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,509 shares of company stock worth $596,029. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $77.07 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.45.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.82%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.38.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

