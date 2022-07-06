Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys 1,220 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,747 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.32.

NYSE F traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.94. 1,225,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,160,848. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

