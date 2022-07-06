Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys 375 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Macquarie cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.11.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OMC stock traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $63.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,953. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

