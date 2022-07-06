Marino Stram & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYX. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $78,525,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 15,590.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 314,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,027,000 after acquiring an additional 312,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after acquiring an additional 92,539 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 662,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,992,000 after acquiring an additional 42,737 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,948,000 after acquiring an additional 40,346 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,990. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $118.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.72 and a 200 day moving average of $105.39.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.