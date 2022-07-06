Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $13.25 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 4.2% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $13,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $226.47. 23,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,982. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.55.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

