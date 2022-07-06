Marino Stram & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

T traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.07. 294,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,947,756. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.63. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $150.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

