Marino Stram & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MS. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $922,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.69.

MS traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,875,041. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $131.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.