Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 194 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.64. The stock had a trading volume of 158,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,985,011. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

