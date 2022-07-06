Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 382 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,878 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $313,456,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after purchasing an additional 712,630 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,288,000 after purchasing an additional 669,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,979,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $287.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,350,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,960,376. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

