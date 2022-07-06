Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day moving average is $44.56. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $56.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 10.18%.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,000 shares of company stock worth $378,850.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.