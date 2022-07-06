Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dohj LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,024,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 26,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $61.30 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.41 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

