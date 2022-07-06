Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys 67,207 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,207 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 7.6% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $23,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS:JPST opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.28.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.